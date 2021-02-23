ST. LOUIS (AP) — Several Missouri health departments are preparing to administer extra vaccinations this week, the result of postponed appointments necessitated by last week’s brutal winter weather. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the weather delayed the expected delivery of 3,000 doses to St. Louis County. County officials this week expect to receive and administer double the normal number of vaccinations. They say existing sites have capacity, though they may need to add staff. Other places around the state will be busy, too. State data shows that 13,300 vaccine doses were given on Feb. 15, the day the winter storm slammed much of Missouri, compared to about 22,000 the previous Monday.