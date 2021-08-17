ST. LOUIS (AP) — Leaders of Missouri’s two urban areas have a message for refugees from Afghanistan: You are welcome here. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page released a joint statement Tuesday saying they are “ready, willing, and prepared” to welcome at least 1,000 Afghanistan citizens through the Special Immigrant Visa program. On Monday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter that his city “would proudly accept refugees from Afghanistan who have served bravely by our side over the past generation.” Jones, Page and Lucas are all Democrats.