ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were killed an an unknown number of others were hurt when a large tornado tore through an area of southeastern Missouri before dawn on Wednesday. Bollinger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham said in a post on his office’s Facebook account that the twister caused significant destruction in and around the small rural communities of Glen Allen and Grassy. He says at least five people were killed. Crews from several agencies are searching through the rubble of destroyed and damaged homes, authorities said. The tornado was spawned by a large storm system that create further twisters and dump hail as it moves through the Midwest and South on Wednesday.