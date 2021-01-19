JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The State of Missouri is partnering with the Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical to continue hosting free COVID-19 testing events throughout the state. Community testing events are scheduled in the following counties over the next two weeks: Audrain, Boone, Buchanan, Clay, Cole, Greene, Harrison, Howell, Iron, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Madison, Miller, Nodaway, Phelps, St. Charles, St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

Missourians can register online for testing events at health.mo.gov/communitytest and continue to check back for future opportunities.

Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms. Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with an anterior nasal swab to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at no cost to the individual. Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should seek testing at a community testing event or their nearest testing site. Those who have had significant contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 should also consider being tested.