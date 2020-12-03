LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — The state of Missouri plans to bring in hundreds of health care workers from other states to help care for an increasing number of COVID-19 patients. Gov. Mike Parson and Herb Kuhn, president and CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association announced Wednesday the state will partner with Vizient, a national health care company, to bring in up to 760 more health care workers. Kuhn said the announcement comes as early indicators about travel during Thanksgiving week in Missouri raised concerns about a potential increase in COVID-19 cases, even as hospitals in the state are dealing with a continuing surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.