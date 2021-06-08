JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is the last state to adopt a statewide prescription drug database to flag possible opioid misuse. Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Monday signed the bill into law. The law enables a statewide database to provide doctors and pharmacists with a patient’s prescription history. The goal is to help medical professionals track if patients are getting more pain killers or other potentially addictive medications than they should so they can provide substance-abuse treatment. Missouri lawmakers have struggled to pass the program for years over primarily Republican concerns about patient privacy.