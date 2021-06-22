DE SOTO, Mo. (AP) — A suspect is dead after being shot in an exchange of gunfire with police in eastern Missouri. The shooting happened Tuesday morning in De Soto, a town of 6,300 residents about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation. Sheriff’s department spokesman Grant Bissell says De Soto city officers were sent to a home for a report of a domestic dispute. Bissell says the male suspect began shooting at officers, and they returned fire, killing him. No officers were hurt. The suspect’s name has not been released. Bissell says the man’s relationship with a woman who was in the house was not immediately clear.