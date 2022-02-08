JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is considering what action to take on a contested new law that bans local police from enforcing federal firearms rules. The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments on the lawsuit Monday. St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jackson County are suing to strike down the new Missouri law. A lawyer for the urban areas says the law is an unconstitutional violation of the separation of powers. Missouri’s solicitor general is defending the law. He says the debate hasn’t played out in trial court yet, so taking the case to the Supreme Court was premature.