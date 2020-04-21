COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s attorney general is suing the Chinese government over the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the lawsuit Tuesday. It alleges that Chinese officials are to blame for the pandemic. Schmitt says the Chinese government lied about the dangers of the virus and didn’t do enough to slow its spread. He’s seeking unspecified damages for deaths in Missouri and the hit the virus has taken on the state’s economy. According to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the number of Missouri deaths from the virus rose by 16 Tuesday to 215.