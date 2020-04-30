COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Advocates for Missouri state workers are pushing for higher pay and more protective equipment. Union leaders, Democratic state lawmakers and other advocates for worker rights on Thursday called on Gov. Mike Parson to do more to protect employees from the coronavirus. One union leader said public workers shouldn’t have to die providing key government services. A spokeswoman for Parson didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment. Parson’s administration is offering an extra $250 per paycheck to state employees who show up to work in places where someone has tested positive for the virus.