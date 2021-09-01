JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is sending about 300 National Guard soldiers to help Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida. Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced he’s mobilizing soldiers to help with hurricane relief for at least two weeks. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving 1 million people and businesses in Louisiana without power. At least four deaths were blamed on the storm. The Missouri National Guard is offering humanitarian aid, equipment, debris removal and other general assistance. Parson says he and his wife are praying for Louisiana.