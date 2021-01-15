JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is sending National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. to help with security leading up to the presidential inauguration. A spokeswoman for the governor didn’t specify how many troops Missouri is sending. Officials say the number of National Guard troops coming to Washington from across the country to assist with security has so far grown to 21,000. The FBI has warned that armed protests by violent supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump are being planned in Washington in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.