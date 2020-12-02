COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are back at work after several tested positive for the coronavirus, which delayed a special session. Senators on Tuesday gave initial approval to a $1.2 billion coronavirus aid package. They also were scheduled to start debate on a new law that would prevent lawsuits against health care workers for disregarding the safety of others during the coronavirus emergency. The proposal also would block some lawsuits against businesses that make faulty masks and other supplies to help with the pandemic as long as they don’t make intentionally make the products defective.