JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators have passed a bill to renew a key Medicaid funding tax. Senators early Saturday morning voted 28-5 for the measure. The bill now heads to the House. It advanced after hours of debate over a proposed amendment to block government funding for Planned Parenthood. Some Republicans joined with Democrats to defeat the proposal 21-12. The main bill is needed to renew a tax on hospitals and other medical providers. Money from the tax is used to bring down a significant chunk of federal Medicaid funding. The measure also bans Medicaid funding for any medications used to induce abortions.