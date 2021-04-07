COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led Senate has voted to ban so-called vaccine passports in the state. Senators voted 26-7 Wednesday in favor of a wide-ranging bill that includes a ban on vaccine passports. Vaccine passports are documentation that shows travelers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the virus. Technology companies and travel-related trade groups are developing and testing out vaccine passports to encourage travel. The Missouri bill would ban any requirements that travelers show proof of vaccination in order to fly, get a taxi or use public transportation. Gov. Mike Parson has repeatedly said he won’t require vaccine passports.