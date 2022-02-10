JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators remain at odds over a plan to redraw the state’s eight U.S. House districts. The Senate quit Wednesday with no resolution after a third day of filibustering by conservative Republicans. But senators are scheduled to try again Thursday. Conservatives are fighting against a proposal backed by Republican legislative leaders that’s projected to send six Republicans and two Democrats to the U.S. House. The conservative caucus wants to reshape the districts to give the GOP a chance at winning seven seats. A proposed 7-1 map was defeated Monday night. But conservative stalwarts filibustered the entire day Tuesday and part of Wednesday.