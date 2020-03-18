Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the first reported coronavirus death in the state has occurred in Boone County. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said the case was travel-related. He said that the individual is the same person who tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday in Boone County. Concerns about the coronavirus have prompted Missouri’s governor to push back local elections for two months, forced the closure of one of the state’s most iconic landmarks and led St. Louis’ mayor to warn about possible community spread. Seventeen cases have been confirmed in Missouri.