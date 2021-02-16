JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State health officials say just over 10% of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health department data on Monday shows 873,675 vaccine doses were distributed, with 239,293 people receiving both doses. Gov. Mike Parson on Sunday announced more mass vaccination sites for the week but residents were urged to call ahead to ensure the events were not postponed because of frigid weather and snow that has settled over the state. On Monday, Missouri reported 471,662 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 7,455 deaths since the pandemic began.