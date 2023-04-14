(AP) — The push to restrict health care for transgender people has expanded beyond children, with Missouri’s new limits on gender-affirming care. The rules highlight how rapidly efforts targeting the rights of transgender people have grown this year. Those efforts have expanded even as they face new obstacles from the courts and the Biden administration. More than 450 bills have been introduced in statehouses around the country this year targeting transgender people. They include bans on gender-affirming care for minors, which at least 13 states have enacted. Three more states have restricted the care by regulations or administrative orders.