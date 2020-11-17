(KTRS) – The Missouri Restaurant Association is joining several locally-owned restaurants in challenging Doctor Sam Page’s order that halted indoor dine-in service at restaurants and bars at midnight Tuesday. The MRA argues that the directive was issued without due process or an opportunity for public comment as would have been the case if the matter had been brought before the County Council. MRA CEO Bob Bonney released a statement saying, “Restaurants in St. Louis County will be devastated by this shutting down of in-person dining. Many industry employees will find themselves out of work with the holidays approaching. This temporary order will likely result in the permanent closure of many restaurants across the county.”