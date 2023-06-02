SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former history professor at Missouri State University who was charged in the stabbing death of a colleague has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Edward Gutting, who was charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 killing of Marc Cooper in Springfield, was found not guilty Friday. Cooper’s wife, Nancy, was injured but survived the attack. Greene County Judge David Jones’ ruling followed a six-day trial. Marc Cooper suffered more than 40 stab wounds. Gutting’s lawyers said the attack was the result of a schizophrenic hallucination. But prosecutors said Gutting killed Cooper in a rage fueled by alcohol and stress that stemmed from a series of work-related slights and insults.