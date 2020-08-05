St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The polls are closed, and Missouri’s primary election is now in the books. In a few notable races, Democrat Nicole Galloway will face Incumbent Mike Parson for Missouri Governor, while Democrat Alissia Canady will square off against Incumbent Mike Kehoe for Lt. Governor in November.

In a stunning upset, Cori Bush, the onetime homeless woman who went on to lead protesting efforts in Ferguson, defeated 20-year incumbent Lacy Clay for the Democratic nomination in House District 1.

Meanwhile, incumbent Kim Gardner defeated Mary Pat Carl to secure the nomination for St. Louis Circuit Attorney. Sam Page defeated nearest runner-up challenger Mark Mantovani for St Louis County Executive.

Missouri Amendment 2 – the constitutional amendment to expand the government health insurance program to more low-income adults – was approved by voters, making Missouri the 38th state to ratify medicaid expansion.