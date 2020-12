JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP) — Missouri’s presidential electors have cast all 10 of the state’s votes for Republican President Donald Trump. The Electoral College members met Monday at the state Capitol for a brief ceremony to formally write their votes on paper ballots. Though Democrat Joe Biden won nationally, Trump easily carried Missouri with nearly 57% of the vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election. Missouri’s electors were chosen earlier this year by a vote of Republican Party members.