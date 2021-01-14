(AP) — Missouri is opening up COVID-19 vaccines to public safety workers and more health care workers. Missouri on Thursday activated its next stage of the vaccine rollout. The latest phase includes police, firefighters and other law enforcement officials. It also includes administrators and other health care staffers who weren’t previously eligible to be vaccinated. The Governor’s Office says the additional vaccinations are possible because the federal government plans to increase supplies next week. Missouri on Monday will allow vaccinations for people age 65 and older and those with illnesses that put them at higher risk of getting seriously sick from COVID-19.