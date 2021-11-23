COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri police chiefs say a new law banning local police from enforcing federal gun laws is making it harder to fight crime. The Kansas City Star reports the Missouri Police Chiefs Association wrote a letter to Republican state lawmakers about the law. Police chiefs say the law is confusing and has unintended consequences. They want lawmakers to make clear which federal gun crimes local police can help with, along with other changes. Police departments risk getting sued and fined as much as $50,000 if officers break the law.