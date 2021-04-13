JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri announced Tuesday that it is “pausing” administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal health officials began an investigation into potentially dangerous blood clots. Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services, said in a news release that Missouri was taking the step out of “an abundance of caution.” The move came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.