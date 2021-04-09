ST. LOUIS (AP) — Everyone 16 and older in Missouri is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. State officials had announced last month that that vaccines would be opened to everyone old enough to receive one on April 9. State officials estimate that about 4.5 million Missouri residents are now eligible. State figures show 1.8 million people in Missouri — about 29% of the state’s population — had received a first dose of a vaccine by Thursday. Of those, more than 1.1 million, or about 19% of the population, had been fully vaccinated. Nationwide, about 110 million people — more than 33% of the US population — have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while about nearly 65 million people have completed their vaccination.