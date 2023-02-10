COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and the state’s Republican attorney general are investigating whistleblower complaints against a transgender health center for children. Hawley and Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Thursday announced their investigations of Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The whistleblower claims minors are put on puberty blockers or hormones unnecessarily or without enough individualized review. The state’s Social Services Department and a state licensing agency are also checking into the complaints. Washington University says it’s also investigating.