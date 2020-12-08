JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials have certified this year’s election results showing that President Donald Trump easily won the state’s 10 electoral votes over Democrat Joseph Biden. The State Board of Canvassers said Tuesday that Trump won 56% of the vote to Biden’s 41%, with the remainder going to lesser-known candidates. The board said 70% of the state’s registered voters cast a ballot, compared to a 66% turnout for the 2016 election. The board also certified that Republican Gov. Mike Parson easily defeated Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway by a margin of 57% to 40%. All states must officially certify election results before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14.