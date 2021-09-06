JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is urging the General Assembly to prohibit local election workers from helping absentee voters correct mistakes, a move that would mean some votes aren’t counted. The Kansas City Star reports that the request adds to a growing list of measures advanced by Republicans to alter the state’s elections, including restoring a photo ID requirement and making it harder to amend the state constitution through voter-initiated ballot measures. Some similar proposals failed this year but could be considered again in the 2022 session.