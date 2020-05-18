O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses four white suburban St. Louis police officers of brutalizing a 68-year-old black woman and her adult son after wrongly accusing them of stealing a television. Marvia Gray alleges she suffered serious injuries while being arrested at a Sam’s Club store in Des Peres, Missouri, on March 23. The lawsuit filed Monday says her 43-year-old son, Derek, suffered a concussion, three shattered teeth and other injuries. Attorney Andrew M. Stroth says Marvia Gray was especially traumatized because she feared “her son was about to be another black man unjustifiably shot and killed by the police.”