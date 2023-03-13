HERMANN, Mo. (AP) — The search for the man suspected of killing one small-town Missouri police officer and badly injuring another ended Monday when the man came out of a home that had been surrounded by police. The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Hermann, which is about 80 miles west of St. Louis. Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith of the Hermann Police Department died, and 31-year-old Officer Adam Sullentrup was hospitalized in stable condition. Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson of St. Louis County. The patrol confirmed Monday afternoon that the suspect was taken into custody after exiting the home.