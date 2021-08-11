JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is celebrating its 200th birthday. A ceremony Tuesday at the state Capitol in Jefferson City marked the bicentennial of the day Missouri gained statehood on Aug. 10, 1821. The event included art, music and speeches, and a naturalization ceremony for 33 new U.S. citizens. Later Tuesday, about 200 locations across Missouri were passing out free ice cream to mark the day. Missouri’s admittance to the United States was struggle. It was delayed several years because of a debate in Congress over whether slavery should be allowed. It ultimately was. Speakers at Tuesday’s bicentennial noted both Missouri’s regrettable and praiseworthy moments.