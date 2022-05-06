CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man has been found guilty of killing of a 94-year-old woman in his care nearly five years ago. A jury found 58-year-old Tommie Coffer Jr. guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the December 2017 death of Geneva Richardson in her Florissant home. Prosecutors say Coffer killed the older woman after she confronted him over accusations that he had forged several of Richardson’s personal checks to pay himself $7,000. Police say Coffer beat the woman to death with a skillet. Coffer faces life in prison when he’s sentenced next month.