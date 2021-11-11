ST. LOUIS (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been charged with causing a deadly Interstate 70 crash as he sped and swerved across lanes of traffic while drunk. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old Kevin Mills, of Imperial, was charged Wednesday in St. Louis Circuit Court with driving while intoxicated resulting in death of someone who is not a passenger as well as leaving the scene of a fatal accident. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Charging documents say Mills was driving 15 miles above the speed limit in August before hitting a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder with its hazard lights on. Rayell Jones, who was inside the parked vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.