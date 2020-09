St. Louis, MO (AP) A bill that would temporarily end a decades-long requirement that St. Louis police live in the city has passed the Missouri House and Senate. On Tuesday, the Senate’s public safety committee voted 5-2 in favor of the measure, which would lift the residency requirement for police, firefighters and other first responders in the city through 2023. The bill was passed on Wednesday morning and now awaits Governor Parson’s signature.