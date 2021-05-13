JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are advancing bills that would require out-of-state online stores to collect sales taxes. The GOP-led House and Senate both passed slightly different versions of the proposal Wednesday. Both measures include income tax cuts to offset the expected increase in revenue. Missouri is the only state that hasn’t approved some kind of requirement that out-of-state businesses collect sales taxes on residents’ online purchases. Proponents say it’s unfair that local Missouri stores have to charge sales taxes while out-of-state online retailers don’t. Lawmakers have until Friday to send one of the bills to Gov. Mike Parson.