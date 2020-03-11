Jefferson City, MO (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are urging citizens to avoid the Capitol over concerns about the novel coronavirus. House and Senate leaders on Tuesday asked members of the public to reconsider visiting the Capitol building unless they’re directly participating in legislative business. Lawmakers are ending public access to the House chamber and some other public spaces. House Speaker Elijah Haahr says lawmakers are acting out of an abundance of caution. He says lawmakers will continue to conduct business as usual. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. The vast majority of people recover.