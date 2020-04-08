Jefferson City, MO (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are taking extraordinary steps to return to the usually crowded state Capitol on Tuesday to work on an emergency coronavirus funding bill. The Capitol has been closed to everyone except essential staff since March 24. But lawmaker approval is needed for Gov. Mike Parson to spend what could amount to billions of dollars in federal funding for medical supplies, local governments, schools and other aid. A spokesman says the House aims to have fewer than 10 people in the chamber at any one time and for the 163-member chamber to vote one at a time.