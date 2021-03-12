JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bills to revamp Missouri’s tax structure are advancing in the Republican-led Legislature. Lawmakers passed several bills Thursday to collect online sales taxes and raise the gas tax. Missouri currently doesn’t require out-of-state businesses to collect sales taxes on Missourians’ online purchases. The House and Senate approved bills to change that. Collecting online sales taxes is estimated to bring in as much as $190 million by 2027. Lawmakers are trying to offset those gains by a slight cut to income taxes. Another bill would raise Missouri’s gas tax of 17 cents per gallon for the first time in two decades.