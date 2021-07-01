JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to renew a critical Medicaid funding tax. The House voted 140-13 Wednesday to send the bill to Gov. Mike Parson. Parson called lawmakers back to the Capitol last week to renew the tax on hospitals and other medical providers. He gave the Republican-led Legislature until Thursday to act. He threatened $722 million in budget cuts if they didn’t get the tax renewed by then. The tax renewal is typically uncontroversial. But some anti-abortion lawmakers tried to use the legislation as a vehicle to block Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. The bill headed to Parson’s desk doesn’t include such a ban.