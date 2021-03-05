COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Thousands of Missourians would be off the hook for repaying federal unemployment benefits the state wrongly awarded them under a state bill gaining traction. House lawmakers voted 157-3 in favor of forgiving the federal portion of unemployment overpayments owed by Missourians. The state’s Labor Department doled out $146 million in unemployment aid to 46,000 Missourians who didn’t qualify last year. Under the bill, Missourians would still have to repay unemployment aid that they state kicked in. The measure now heads to the Senate.