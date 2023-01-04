JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are back to work. The GOP-led Legislature opened its annual session Wednesday. Republican leaders say making it harder to amend Missouri’s Constitution is a top priority in this year’s legislative session. Republicans now must decide whether to make it more challenging for residents to put policies to a public vote or to increase the percentage of votes needed to pass constitutional amendments. Policies about transgender student athletes are also expected to take center stage. Priorities with bipartisan support include raising teacher pay and expanding health care for new mothers.