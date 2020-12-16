COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House Ethics Committee says a state lawmaker who allegedly had sex with an intern should be punished. A committee report released Wednesday says a staffer reported that St. Louis Democratic Rep. Wiley Price admitted to having sex with an intern. The report says that he then allegedly pressured the staffer to keep quiet. Price did not immediately return Associated Press requests for comment Wednesday. The committee gave Price until Wednesday afternoon to resign. If he refuses the Ethics Committee recommended that he be banned from serving in leadership, banned from working with interns and kicked off all committees.