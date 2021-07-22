JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is offering people a chance to win $10,000 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced the vaccine incentives program Wednesday. All vaccinated adults and teenagers are eligible. The state will award $10,000 to 900 lottery winners through the program. Teenagers will get $10,000 scholarships. The state also is giving local health departments the chance to offer $25 to anyone who gets a vaccine moving forward. The programs are aimed at increasing vaccinations in Missouri, which lags about 10 percentage points behind the national average for people who have initiated shots.