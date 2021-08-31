A Missouri judge has refused to reinstate federal unemployment benefits that were cut in June when Gov. Mike Parson pulled out of several programs. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem said the court “would not substitute its judgment” for that of the governor. The ruling by Beetem on Tuesday came a day after lawyers representing Missouri residents who lost the jobless benefits asked for reinstatement with back pay. The enhanced benefits added money to the unemployment checks for out-of-work Americans to help ease the crunch caused by shutdowns for the COVID-19 pandemic. But some Republican governors, including Parson, ended the benefits to try and prod people to rejoin the workforce.