ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s unemployment rate more than doubled last month due to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus. Still, Missouri’s jobless rate of 9.7% was well below the national rate of 14.7%. The Missouri Department of Economic Development released its April jobs report Friday that spelled out the devastating impact of the halt to the economy that was part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Missouri’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate compared to 3.9% in March, when it had already started to rise because of the pandemic. The state’s unemployment rate was 3.2% in April 2019.