JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Republican-led Missouri House has voted to make it harder to amend the state Constitution. Lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a proposal to require a two-thirds majority vote to change the Constitution. Currently, constitutional amendments are adopted if approved by at least 51% of voters. Republican lawmakers say it’s too easy to change the state Constitution. Missouri voters in recent years have adopted a number of polices supported by Democrats despite electing primarily Republican candidates. For example, voters in 2020 increased the number of low-income adults eligible for Medicaid health care. Republicans generally oppose Medicaid expansion.