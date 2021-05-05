COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has passed legislation to crack down on protesters who block roadways. The Republican-led House voted 98-50 to pass the bill. The legislation would make repeatedly blocking traffic a felony. The tactic is often used to draw attention to racial injustice. Protesters angered by the death of George Floyd blocked traffic on Interstate 70 in the St. Louis area last summer. The House also amended the bill to cram in provisions from dozens of other loosely related bills. The number of changes made to the Senate bill likely means negotiators will pare it back in the final version.