JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s GOP-led House is spending its last day of session passing language protecting patient visitor access at hospitals and farm owners’ rights. Lawmakers face a Friday deadline to pass legislation. But House members have little let available to do. That’s because the Republican-led Senate on Thursday adjourned for the year after approving new congressional districts. House members voted overwhelmingly in favor of the regulations on hospital, nursing home, hospice and other long-term care patients. The measure was motivated by visitor bans and restrictions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.